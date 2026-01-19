Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. ‍Reuters has ‍not verified the press reports and does not ​vouch for their accuracy. INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and dollar slip ⁠in Asia, China data a mixed bag

* Oil firmer as ebbing ⁠Iranian protests ‌lower chance of US attack

* PRECIOUS-Gold, silver hit record highs as Trump's Greenland tariffs spark safety ⁠rally

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse rebounds, Egypt at record high

* World leaders show caution on Trump's broader 'Board of Peace' amid fears for UN

* Iran warns ⁠against any US strike ​as judiciary hints at unrest-linked executions * Syria government, Kurdish forces agree sweeping integration ‍to end clashes

SAUDI ARABIA * Saudi National Bank completes offer of tier ​1 capital notes QATAR

* Qatar affirms commitment to make 'significant strategic investments' in Canada, state news agency says * Canada's Carney says Qatar investment agreement to be finalized by this summer SYRIA

* Syrian forces seize major oil, gas fields in eastern Syria, security sources say * Syrian president cancels Germany visit, Merz meeting LIBYA

* Libya's security authorities free more than 200 ⁠migrants from 'secret prison', two security sources ‌say

* Libya signs $2.7 billion partnership to expand Misurata Free Zone * Libya devalues dinar by 14.7%, second cut ‌in less ⁠than a year JORDAN

* Jordan says King Abdullah received invitation ⁠to join Gaza peace board