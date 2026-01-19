PHOTO
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks and dollar slip in Asia, China data a mixed bag
* Oil firmer as ebbing Iranian protests lower chance of US attack
* PRECIOUS-Gold, silver hit record highs as Trump's Greenland tariffs spark safety rally
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi bourse rebounds, Egypt at record high
* World leaders show caution on Trump's broader 'Board of Peace' amid fears for UN
* Iran warns against any US strike as judiciary hints at unrest-linked executions * Syria government, Kurdish forces agree sweeping integration to end clashes
SAUDI ARABIA * Saudi National Bank completes offer of tier 1 capital notes QATAR
* Qatar affirms commitment to make 'significant strategic investments' in Canada, state news agency says * Canada's Carney says Qatar investment agreement to be finalized by this summer SYRIA
* Syrian forces seize major oil, gas fields in eastern Syria, security sources say * Syrian president cancels Germany visit, Merz meeting LIBYA
* Libya's security authorities free more than 200 migrants from 'secret prison', two security sources say
* Libya signs $2.7 billion partnership to expand Misurata Free Zone * Libya devalues dinar by 14.7%, second cut in less than a year JORDAN
JORDAN

* Jordan says King Abdullah received invitation to join Gaza peace board