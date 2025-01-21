Riyadh: Meyar Company has obtained financing valued at SAR 5.49 million from Riyadh Bank to expand its business and develop production lines and supply chains to increase efficiency.

The Saudi firm secured the loan, on 19 January 2025, according to a bourse statement.

It is secured by a guarantee and bills programme for five years.

In May 2023, Meyar commenced trading its shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

