Bahrain-based investment firm GFH Financial Group’s chief financial officer has left his post after more than a decade in the role.

GFH said on Wednesday that it has appointed its Chief Risk Officer, Bhaskar Mehta, as Acting CFO following the departure of Surya Hariharan. Mehta is to hold the post until a permanent replacement is appointed.

Hariharan held the CFO position for 12 years, from September 2012. He had led a finance team for a private equity venture in Abu Dhabi backed by sovereign wealth funds and ultra-high-net-worth individuals prior to joining GFH.

GFH posted a net profit of $30.56 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, up by 27.63% from a year ago. For the full year, net profit reached $118.5 million, rising by 15.2% from the previous year.

