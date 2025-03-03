Riyadh – Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) recorded 23.60% lower net profits after Zakat attributable to the owners at SAR 98.19 million in 2024, compared to SAR 128.52 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) maintained its value unchanged at SAR 2 per share in 2024, according to the financial results.

Insurance revenues declined by 6.47% to SAR 1.46 billion last year from SAR 1.56 billion in 2023.

