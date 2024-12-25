NEW YORK/LONDON - Wall Street topped off a global share rally in thin trade on Thursday as markets prepared for early Christmas Eve closes, while the dollar was buoyed by firmer Treasury yields and speculation that the Federal Reserve would slow its easing in 2025.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 0.47% higher in late morning trade, the S&P 500 rose 0.73% and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.99%.

U.S. stock trading wraps up at 1:00 p.m. EDT/1800 GMT, and the bond market closes at 2:00 p.m. Most financial centers around the world are closed on Wednesday for Christmas. The U.S. reopens on Thursday, while many financial centers have a second day off.

"Meagre news and data flow should keep the focus on a more hawkish Fed," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe went up more than half a percent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.18%. Britain's FTSE 100 rose 0.19% and France's CAC 40 rose 0.14%. German stocks were closed for the Christmas holiday.

In Asia, Chinese stocks rose after sources told Reuters that Beijing planned to issue a record amount of special treasury bonds next year as it ramps up fiscal stimulus to revive a faltering economy.

The CSI300 blue-chip index and Shanghai Composite Index both ended 1.3% higher. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 1.1%.

The news came shortly after China's finance ministry said authorities would ramp up fiscal support for consumption next year by raising pensions and medical insurance subsidies for residents, as well as expanding consumer goods trade-ins.

Still, investors remain cautious on the outlook for the world's second-largest economy, particularly as it faces the threat of hefty tariffs from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

Elsewhere, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.37%.

FED FOCUS

Investors are taking direction from last week's 25 basis point Fed interest rate cut, its signals on the strength of the economy and its slow progress bringing inflation down to its 2% target. Markets are now pricing in about 35 basis points of easing for 2025, implying one quarter-point rate cut and around a 40% chance of a second.

U.S. Treasury yields pared gains after the Treasury saw solid demand for a $70 billion sale of five-year notes, but remained higher on the day. The two-year Treasury yield , which is sensitive to changes in Fed rate expectations, was up 0.9 bp at 4.359%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 2.6 bp to 4.625%, reaching a seven-month high at 4.629%.

"Like markets, the Fed will need to consider U.S. policies on tariffs and immigration in its inflation and growth outlook. We believe the subtle slowing in the U.S. labor market will still be the Fed's paramount concern," said analysts at Citi Wealth.

"While always uncertain, our base case expectation for a 3.75% policy rate is unchanged. It's a far cry from the 1.7% U.S. policy rate average of the past 20 years."

The Fed's cut was the third one this cycle, taking the Fed funds rate to 4.25%-4.5%.

Ahead of Trump's return to the White House in January, global central banks have urged caution over their rate paths due to uncertainty on how his planned tariffs, lower taxes and immigration curbs might affect policy.

Data on Monday showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly weakened in December as the post-election euphoria fizzled and concerns about future business conditions emerged.

In currencies, the dollar index rose 0.14% hovering near a two-year high hit Monday, having climbed more than 2% in December so far.

The euro eased 0.15% to $1.0389, while the yen languished near last week's five-month low, trading at 157.35 per dollar.

Japan's Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato on Tuesday reiterated Tokyo's discomfort with excessive foreign exchange moves and put speculators on notice that authorities are ready to act to stabilise a faltering yen.

Spot gold rose 0.13% to $2,616.26 an ounce, having risen about 27% this year, heading for its biggest yearly gain since 2010.

U.S. crude rose 1.56% to $70.32 a barrel and Brent rose to $73.73 per barrel, up 1.51% on the day.

(Reporting by Samuel Indyk and Rae Wee; editing by Jamie Freed, Mark Potter and Aurora Ellis)