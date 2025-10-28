ABU DHABI - Ghitha Holding PJSC has announced revenue of AED4.0 billion for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2025, marking a 9.2 percent year-on-year increase, alongside operating profit of AED267.7 million, up 41.1 percent.

The performance was supported by recent acquisitions, consistent performance across core segments, and ongoing margin-focused initiatives.

Gross profit rose 23.2 percent YoY to AED880.1 million, reflecting Ghitha’s margin-led strategy through pricing discipline, cost efficiency, and product mix enhancement. The Group also continues the implementation of SAP S/4HANA, a strategic move that will enhance agility and integration.

In Q3, Ghitha strengthened its fruit and vegetable segment through the realignment of agricultural operations via NRTC Food Holding LLC, enhancing upstream integration and supply-chain resilience.

“Our nine-month results reaffirm the strength of Ghitha’s strategy, combining disciplined portfolio integration, margin-led growth, and operational excellence," said Falal Ameen, CEO of Ghitha Holding.

He said the results were supported by strategic acquisitions, optimised product mix, and pricing discipline, which continue to enhance profitability and operational resilience. The realignment of the company’s farming and fresh-produce business through NRTC strengthens linkages across its value chain and positions it for future growth.

“With a more integrated platform and digital transformation well underway, Ghitha is well-positioned to close the year on a strong note and deliver sustained value to shareholders,” he added.