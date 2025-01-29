LONDON - World markets were suddenly looking calmer on Wednesday as the week’s rollercoaster ride for stock markets morphed into wait-and-see ahead of the Federal Reserve’s first rate meeting of the year and results from Microsoft, Meta and Tesla.

The Fed is widely expected to end a three-meeting run of rate cuts later and stay on hold, but investors will be eager to get a sense of just what it makes of new U.S. President Donald Trump's eventful first nine days back in charge.

There was plenty to be getting on with before that though.

European shares climbed to a record high early on, as strong results from Dutch chip equipment maker ASML sent its stock soaring nearly 11% and the wider tech sector up 4.5%.

The parts of Asia that weren't on Lunar New Year holidays had gained overnight too as had Wall Street before that.

Investors seemed to have papered over the global rout suffered on Monday when the emergence of lower-cost Chinese AI model, DeepSeek, wiped more than half a trillion dollars off Nvidia's value alone.

With the Fed looming on the horizon, currency and bond markets were mostly in a holding pattern.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 4.52%, 3 bps lower on the day. European yields dipped with the ECB expected to cut its rates again on Thursday, while the yen nudged higher to 155.24 per dollar after Bank of Japan meeting minutes pointed to more rate hikes there.

State Street's head of global macro strategy Michael Metcalfe said that after all the recent market dramas, Wednesday was, in theory, going to have some actual predictability.

"Today is one day of certainty in that we know the Fed won't move rates," he said.

Despite the noise around Trump trade tariffs, State Street expects Fed chief Jerome Powell to maintain the message that rates are likely to keep falling, while the return of calm in stock markets was also a positive.

"Two days in and it doesn't look like there is broader contagion," Metcalfe said.

BIG TECH EARNINGS

Futures for the U.S. S&P 500 were up 0.2%, following a 0.9% rise on Tuesday. Nasdaq futures pointed 0.4% higher following its 2% rebound and Frankfurt-listed Nvidia shares were 2% higher again.

Attention is now on the mega-cap tech company earnings coming up on Wall Street later from Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Microsoft and Tesla.

"While questions remain unanswered, the market is voting that the innovation that DeepSeek could bring to the ecosystem will unlikely impact the AI capex cycle and could even lead to new channel of demand for GPUs (graphics processing units)," Pepperstone strategist Chris Weston said.

Traders were also digesting Trump's latest tariff threats.

The White House said he still planned to hit Mexico and Canada with steep tariffs on Saturday and that he was "very much" considering fresh tariffs on China at the weekend.

There wasn't much reaction from the Mexican peso. It edged up slightly to 20.5169 per dollar, while Canada's currency was a touch stronger at C$1.4394 versus the greenback.

Oil prices eased slightly, with Brent crude oil futures dipping 0.2% to $77.35 per barrel after settling up 0.5% overnight. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures edged down about 0.1% to $73.70, following Tuesday's 0.8% rise.

The day's crypto action meanwhile came from the Czech Republic where its central bank Governor Ales Michl said in an interview with the Financial Times he would present a plan to the bank's board on Thursday to buy bitcoin.

He added that, if approved, the bank could eventually hold as much as 5% of its 140 billion-euro ($146.13 billion) reserves in the cryptocurrency.

(Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Sharon Singleton)