Estithmar Holding Q.P.S.C. announced its financial results for the nine-month period ended on September 30, 2025, following approval by the company’s Board of Directors, posting broad-based gains across all key indicators.

The company reported a 66% year-on-year increase in revenues to QAR 4.9 billion, while EBITDA rose 89% to QAR 1.082 billion, and net profit climbed 99% to QAR 703 million, compared to the same period in 2024. Earnings per share increased 117% to QAR 0.194.

The results underscore Estithmar Holding’s ability to deliver sustainable growth, driven by its strategic regional and international expansion across nine countries; Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Syria, Algeria, Jordan, Egypt, Kazakhstan, and the Maldives.

The company’s four main business segments; healthcare, services, real estate & tourism investments, and contracting & industries all contributed to the solid performance, reflecting operational balance and efficiency gains. Disciplined financial and operational policies further supported a notable improvement in profit margins.

Commenting on the results, Juan Leon, Holding Chief Executive Officer of Estithmar Holding, said: “Our strong financial performance during the first nine months of 2025 demonstrates the strength of our business model and the success of our strategy in achieving balanced and sustainable growth across all our operating sectors. The significant rise in revenue and net profit confirms the effectiveness of our diversification strategy and operational efficiency, coupled with our carefully managed expansion into promising regional and international markets.

We remain committed to investing in talent, innovation, and advanced technologies to deliver added value to our shareholders, partners, and the communities we serve, while reinforcing Estithmar Holding’s position as a leading partner in key sectors including healthcare, services, real estate development, and specialized contracting.”

Key Business Highlights – Q3 2025

In the third quarter of 2025, Estithmar Holding was officially included in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (FTSE GEIS) Mid Cap Index as part of the FTSE Russell September 2025 semi-annual review. The inclusion underscores the company’s growing prominence in regional and global markets and reinforces investor confidence internationally.

FTSE Russell indices are widely tracked by global investors, institutions, and asset managers. Estithmar Holding’s inclusion is expected to broaden its global investor base and attract additional investment inflows, enhancing the stock’s visibility and financial appeal.

On the operational front, Apex Health, the company’s healthcare arm, received an investment license from Iraq’s National Investment Commission to develop the Baghdad International Hospital, a 400-bed facility whose foundation stone was laid in October. The project adds to Estithmar’s growing healthcare footprint in Iraq, where Apex Health already manages Imam Al-Hassan Al-Mujtaba Hospital in Karbala and Al-Nasiriyah Teaching Hospital in Dhi Qar.

In Algeria, construction is progressing on the Algerian-Qatari-German Hospital in Algiers, a flagship project expected to transform Algeria’s healthcare sector by introducing advanced medical specialties and premium services. Apex Health also received five awards under the Arab Hospitals Federation’s Golden Initiative – Excellence in Patient Experience program.

In the specialized contracting group, Estithmar Holding and Al Bidda Industries and Services signed an agreement with Siemens to develop smart and sustainable solutions across key sectors, including healthcare, energy, and contracting in line with Estithmar’s international expansion strategy.

Elegancia Services, one of the region’s largest service providers and a subsidiary of Estithmar Holding, continues to deliver world-class solutions across nine countries through a workforce exceeding 15,000 employees. Its services include integrated facilities management, industrial catering and food solutions, manpower solutions, transportation and logistics, and specialized procurement and trading.

Elegancia currently manages facilities at over 250 sites worldwide, produces more than 250,000 meals daily, provides catering for 27 VIP airport lounges in Saudi Arabia, and was recently authorized to handle airline catering operations and central production management at Damascus International Airport.

In the hospitality and real estate development segment, progress continues on Rixos Baghdad Hotel & Residences, Estithmar’s flagship project in Iraq, with 40% completion achieved to date. The project is already enhancing Baghdad’s position as a destination for global hospitality brands, with strong demand for Rixos-branded residences offering premium living experiences overlooking the Green Zone.

Construction is also advancing at the Rosewood Maldives Resort, now 25% complete, which is expected to become one of the world’s most sought-after luxury destinations upon completion.

Record Stock Performance

Estithmar Holding’s stock delivered exceptional performance during the nine-month period ended September 2025, climbing 166% to close at QAR 4.476.

This strong momentum reflects the company’s sound management and operational strategies, contributing to enhanced shareholder value and reaffirming Estithmar Holding’s commitment to sustainable growth, as consistently highlighted in its previous announcements and expansion initiatives.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).