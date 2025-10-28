Emirates Stallions Group, a leading UAE conglomerate, has reported a revenue of AED1.07 billion ($291.35 million) for the nine-month period ended 30 September 2025, up 19% year-on-year.

The company posted operating profit before tax of AED208.8 million, up 38%. The performance reflects continued double-digit growth across core operations and disciplined execution, it said.

Net profit for the period rose 15% to AED188 million, supported by diversified investments and strategic partnerships. The group also maintained a strong balance sheet, with total equity up 11% to AED2.77 billion and total assets up 7% to AED3.93 billion as of 30 September 2025, reinforcing capacity for sustainable growth and future expansion.

The group has operations spanning from workforce solutions, real estate development, design & interiors manufacturing to agriculture & landscaping, and is a subsidiary of IHC.

Growth during the period was primarily driven by strong performance in manpower and accommodation solutions, and real-estate development and services, supported by the group’s diversified investment strategy and operational efficiency across its portfolio. A notable milestone was the launch of the “Seamont Autograph Collection Residences” luxury project, developed through Royal Development Holding, the Group’s arm in Real estate development and services, in partnership with SAAS Properties, a development that reinforced the Group’s real-estate growth momentum and strengthened its market positioning.

Matar Suhail Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Chairman of ESG, said: “Our Q3 results reaffirm Emirates Stallions Group’s ability to deliver sustainable growth through diversification and innovation. By expanding our investment footprint and deepening strategic partnerships, we continue to build a business that is agile, resilient, and aligned with the UAE’s long-term economic vision. Our focus remains on creating enduring value for our shareholders and stakeholders alike.”

Kayed Ali Khorma, CEO of ESG, added: “Achieving double-digit growth in both revenue and operating profit highlights the strength of our diversified model and disciplined execution. Our strategic investments and partnerships continue to deliver strong returns, while our teams remain focused on driving operational efficiency and long-term value creation across all sectors.”

Emirates Stallions Group remains committed to advancing its financial and operational performance, executing strategic growth initiatives, and expanding its presence across high-potential sectors, reinforcing its position as a leading UAE-based diversified investment company focused on sustainable, long-term value creation.

