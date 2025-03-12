Dubai-listed Islamic lender Emirates Islamic (EIB) has accepted an offer from majority shareholder Emirates NBD to acquire its remaining shares, following which it will be de-listed from Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Emirates Islamic’s board will recommend the offer to the bank’s shareholders following a KPMG valuation report.

Emirates NBD currently holds 99.89% of the shares and will pay AED 11.95 per share ($3.25).

The offer includes cancellation of the listing of EIB’s shares and the re-registering of the purchased shares in the name of Emirates NBD.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

