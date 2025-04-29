Abu Dhabi – Emirates Driving Company generated AED 68.80 million in net profit after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, an annual rise of 8% from AED 63.97 million.

Revenues hiked by 85% to AED 167.10 million in Q1-25 from AED 90.14 million in Q1-24, according to the consolidated financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) remained unchanged at AED 0.06 as of 31 March 2025.

In the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2024, the company’s net profits after tax jumped by 6% YoY to AED 282.36 million from AED 267.14 million.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher