Arab Finance: Egyptians for Housing and Development Company posted 13.62% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 74.193 million in 2025, compared to EGP 65.295 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 0.10 last year from EGP 0.091 in 2024.

Likewise, revenues grew to EGP 241.601 million last year from EGP 211.073 million.

Established in 1986, the EGX-listed firm is engaged in real estate property investment and development. It establishes buildings and facilities, in addition to setting up urban expansion projects and construction of residential and commercial complexes and new township projects.

