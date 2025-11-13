Arab Finance: Trans Oceans Tours Company (TRTO) reported a 33.32% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profits after tax for the first nine months of 2025, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 12th.

The company recorded net profits after tax of EGP 8.782 million in the nine months to September 30th of the current year, down from EGP 13.170 million in the same period of 2024.

Revenues rose by 9.40% hitting EGP 29.990 million, uo from EGP 27.414 million.

The firm has also garnered stanadlone profts after tax worth EGP 7.035 million, frown from EGP 15.992 million.

Trans Oceans Tours company is engaged in the provision of tourism and transportation-related services.

The company primarily operates as a travel agent that provides several types of touristic services such as Hajj and Umra booking, excursion transportation arrangement, accommodation arrangement and hotels booking, and airlines reservation services.