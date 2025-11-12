TAQA Arabia reported a 65% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest for the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 12th.

The company recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 700.018 million in the January-September period, compared to EGP 424.871 million over the same period of last year.

Revenues grew by 40% to EGP 18.405 billion in the nine-month period ended September 30th from EGP 13.128 billion in the year-ago period.

In terms of the standalone business, net profits after tax recorded EGP 119.664 million, 33% down from EGP 179.747 million during the first nine months of 2024.

Established in 2006, TAQA Arabia, the largest private sector company in the field of energy distribution in Egypt, has more than 20 years of experience in investing and operating infrastructure networks for the energy sector, from natural gas distribution to generation and distribution of electric power and marketing of petroleum products.

The EGX-listed energy company provides its services through five subsidiaries, namely TAQA Gas, TAQA Power, TAQA Petroleum, TAQA Solar, and TAQA Water.

