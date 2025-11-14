Arab Finance: Suez Canal Bank (CANA) posted a 61.78% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits for the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 13th.

The bank recorded net profits of EGP 5.050 billion in the nine-month period, compared to EGP 3.121 billion in the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, net interest income rose to EGP 6.152 billion from EGP 3.892 billion.

Suez Canal Bank is an Egypt-based company engaged in providing corporate, retail, and investment banking products and services.

The bank's range of banking products includes direct and indirect finance, loans, social funds, deposits, savings, credit cards, issuance of letters of guarantee, and other Islamic banking services, in addition to technical, economic, financial, administrative.

