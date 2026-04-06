Arab Finance: O B Financial Holding achieved consolidated net profits attributable to the owners of EGP 586.047 million in 2025, shifting from net losses of EGP 2.977 million in 2024, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.127 last year, compared to a loss per share of EGP 0.0006 at the end of December 2024.

Regarding the standalone business, the company swung to net losses in January-December 2025, incurring EGP 39.092 million, versus net profits of EGP 79.132 million a year earlier.

Basic loss per share reached EGP 0.0084, compared to a profit per share totaling EGP 0.0169.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company hiked by 13,098% to EGP 546.011 million from EGP 4.137 million in H1 2024.

Meanwhile, B2C, a subsidiary of O B Financial Holding, plans to acquire up to a 25% stake in Brown Nose Coffee.