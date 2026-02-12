The net profits of North Cairo Mills Company amounted to EGP 16.822 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, an annual decline of 30.27% from EGP 24.127 million, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.94 at the end of December 2025, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 1.83.

Sales fell to EGP 539.699 million in H1 FY2025/2026 from EGP 554.186 million a year earlier.

In FY 2024/25, the company’s net profits dropped by 9.01% to EGP 64.184 million from EGP 70.544 million in FY 2023/24.

