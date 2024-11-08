Egypt - Nasr Company for Civil Works (NCCW) registered net profits after tax of EGP 5.485 million in the first nine months of 2024, versus net losses of EGP 22.081 million in the same period in 2023, as per the company’s financial indicators.

Meanwhile, revenues rose to EGP 279.274 million from EGP 248.954 million.

Nasr for Civil Works is an Egypt-based public shareholding company engaged in the construction sector.

The company provides construction and development contracting services for infrastructural projects related to energy, utilities, housing, roads, and ports.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).