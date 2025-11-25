Cairo: The net profits after tax of Al Khair River for Development Agricultural Investment and Environmental Services Company (Nahr Elkhair) reached EGP 78.61 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The 9M-25 results reflected a year-on-year (YoY) jump from EGP 24.39 million, according to the financial results.

Nahr Elkhair's revenues hiked to EGP 150.50 million in 9M-25 from EGP 119.83 million in the corresponding period last year.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.03 as of 30 September 2025, marking an annual rise from EGP 0.01.

Furthermore, the company's total assets amounted to EGP 881.70 million in the January-September 2025 period, compared with EGP 792.73 million at the end of December 2024.

Quarterly Results

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the EGX-listed company reported YoY higher net profits after tax at EGP 55.61 million, compared to EGP 2.01 million.

Revenues rose to EGP 57.57 million in the July-September 2025 period from EGP 42.13 million in Q3-24, while the EPS increased to EGP 0.027 from EGP 0.001.

