Arab Finance: Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) posted a 32.64% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profits after tax during the first nine months of 2025, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 16th.

The company’s net profits after tax and non-controlling interest jumped to EGP 7.784 billion in the nine months to September 30th, from EGP 11.556 billion during the January-September period of 2024.

Meanwhile, sales rose to EGP 18.595 billion in the nine-month period from EGP 13.084 billion in the year-ago period.

Established in 1998, the company is engaged in the production, marketing, and wholesaling and distribution of fertilizers and petrochemical products.

The EGX-listed company’s various products include ammonia, urea, ammonia Water (aqua ammonia), urea water, industrial urea, scrape urea, and hydrogen. It also offers its clients two types of shipping, namely bulk and bagged shipping.

