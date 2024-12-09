Egyptian Chemical Industries (KIMA) posted net profits after tax amounting to EGP 38.171 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to the company’s financial results.

The recorded net profits were lower by 89.108% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 350.468 million.

Revenues fell to EGP 958.897 million in Q1 FY2024/25 from EGP 1.422 billion in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, the company recorded basic earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 0.019 at the end of September 2024, an annual decline from EGP 0.295.

During FY2023/24, KIMA generated 94% YoY lower net profits after tax at EGP 70.093 million.

KIMA is an Egypt-based nitrogen-based fertilizers manufacturing leader and is engaged in the agricultural chemicals industry.

The company produces and distributes various products, including urea, ammonium nitrate, ferrosilicon alloy, liquid ammonium nitrate fertilizer, prilled ammonium nitrate fertilizer, liquid ammonia, aqua-ammonia, nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, and silica fume.

