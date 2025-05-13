Riyadh – Sinad Holding Company suffered 80.71% lower net losses at SAR 2.70 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, compared to SAR 14 million.

The company’s revenues dropped by 7.49% to SAR 412.10 million in Q1-25 from SAR 445.50 million a year earlier, according to the financial results.

Loss per share reached SAR 0.02 as of 31 March 2025, compared to SAR 0.11 in Q1-24.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 revenues plunged by 11.16% from SAR 463.90 million in the three-month period that ended on 31 December 2024. Meanwhile, the company turned to net losses against profits of SAR 7.90 million.

Last year, Sinad Holding suffered net losses valued at SAR 3.90 million, lower by 97.06% than SAR 132.60 million in 2023.

Source: Mubasher

