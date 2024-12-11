Kahira Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries Company (CPCI) unveiled cash dividends distribution of EGP 12.83 per share for the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to a bourse statement on 11th December.

The company will disburse the dividends on December 26th, 2024, through the exchange outlets of Misr Clearing Company for Central Depository and Registry.

In FY2023/24, the EGX-listed firm posted 153.5% higher net profit after tax at EGP 246.132 million, compared to EGP 97.092 million in the previous FY.

Kahira Pharmaceuticals is an Egypt-based company involved in the manufacture and trade of pharmaceutical products for human and veterinary use.

