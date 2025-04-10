Riyadh: The Capital Market Authority (CMA) called upon all relevant and interested parties participating in the capital market to share their views on the Draft Regulatory Framework for the Offering and Listing of Different Classes of Shares, during a 30-calendar-day consultation period ending on 11/11/1446H, corresponding to May 9, 2025.



The proposed draft aims to develop the regulatory framework, including enhanced disclosure requirements for all types and classes of shares. It also includes regulations related to redeemable shares and disclosures concerning the conversion of shares from one type or class to another. These enhancements are intended to facilitate financing for such companies through the capital market, help meet the funding needs of companies and the economy, and offer a broader range of investment options for investors.



The CMA emphasized that comments submitted by individuals, government entities, the private sector, and entities under the CMA’s supervision will be carefully considered as part of the process to approve the final version of the draft. This will support the goal of improving and developing the regulatory environment.

The draft and the feedback submission form can be accessed through the following link: https://cma.org.sa/Market/News/pages/CMA_N_3780.aspx.