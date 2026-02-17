International Company for Leasing (Incolease) generated net profits amounting to EGP 255.808 million in 2025, 3.11% year-on-year (YoY) lower than EGP 264.034 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 10.74 last year from EGP 10.77 in 2024.

Meanwhile, revenues hiked to EGP 2.585 billion from EGP 1.796 billion.

Incolease recently decided to raise its issued capital via the distribution of 1.601186-to-1 bonus shares.

