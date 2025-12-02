Arab Finance: International Company for Agriculture Crops (IFAP) generated net profits attributable to the shareholders worth EGP 112.655 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, the financial results indicated.

The earnings are lower by 19.01% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 139.111 million.

Likewise, earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.28 in Q1 FY 2025/2026 from EGP 0.36 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, sales jumped to EGP 782.317 million from EGP 454.761 million.

In FY 2024/2025, consolidated net profits attributable to the shareholders of IFAP retreated by 9.94% YoY to EGP 467.383 million from EGP 518.970 million.