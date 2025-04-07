The Registration and Licensing Committee of the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), established under Decision No. 3060 of 2023, has approved the requests of four banks to regularize their status and be listed in the FRA’s official registry for trading government securities and financial instruments in the secondary market.

This move aligns with the FRA’s ongoing efforts to regulate and enhance the efficiency of non-banking financial markets while safeguarding market stability and transactional integrity—particularly in the secondary market for government debt instruments. The initiative also aims to expand access to non-banking financial services, promote broader market participation, and advance financial inclusion.

The approved banks, which are not part of the primary dealer system, include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the United Bank, the Arab International Bank (AIB), and Emirates NBD. Their approval was granted in accordance with the FRA Board of Directors’ Decision No. 232 of 2024, which governs the regulation of trading in government securities and financial instruments on the secondary market. The FRA Chairman’s Decision No. 394 of 2025 further extended the grace period for institutions seeking to regularize their status in this market segment.

Decision No. 232 of 2024 also mandated the creation of a dedicated registry for non-primary dealer banks authorized to trade in government securities and financial instruments on the secondary market. This registry encompasses all qualified entities—including banks registered as primary dealers, non-primary dealer banks, firms licensed by the FRA for bond trading, brokerage, and intermediation, as well as companies authorized to manage investment funds and portfolios, or to establish and oversee securities and investment funds.