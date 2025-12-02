Arab Finance: Egyptian Resorts Company (ERC) turned profitable with EGP 102.863 million in the first nine months of 2025, against consolidated net losses valued at EGP 556.496 million a year earlier, the financial results showed.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.10 at the end of September 2025, compared with a loss per share of EGP 0.68 in the year-ago period.

Revenues hiked to EGP 885.252 million from EGP 482.080 million.

Meanwhile, the company reported standalone net profits after tax of EGP 107.178 million for the January-September 2025 period, compared to EGP 1.318 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Non-consolidated profit per share reached EGP 0.10 when compared with a loss per share of EGP 1.30.

In the first half (H1) of 2025, Egyptian Resorts swung to profits attributable to the parent company totaled EGP 29.216 million, versus a net loss of EGP 653.944 million in the same period in 2024.