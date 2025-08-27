Cairo – ElSaeed Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company posted consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 99.49 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual growth from EGP 75.90 million.

Operating revenues declined to EGP 861.16 million as of 30 June 2025 from EGP 1.24 billion in H1-24, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to EGP 0.12 during H1-15 from EGP 0.10 in the year-ago period.

Standalone Business

In the first six months (6M) of 2025, the company’s standalone net profits after tax hit EGP 70.30 million, down year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 68.12 million.

Non-consolidated EPS edged up to EGP 0.084 in H1-25 from EGP 0.081 a year earlier, while the revenues dropped to EGP 837.48 million from EGP 1.22 billion.

Financials for Q2-15

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the EGX-listed company witnessed higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 34.89 million, compared to EGP 14.86 million in Q2-24.

Standalone net profits after tax dropped to EGP 18.45 million in Q2-25 from EGP 7.41 million in April-June 2024.

