The consolidated net profits attributable to the equity holders of Electro Cable Egypt hit EGP 487.121 million in the first half (H1) of 2025, an annual drop of 51.37% from EGP 1 billion, the financial results indicated.

Net sales fell to EGP 6.438 billion in H1 2025 from EGP 6.640 billion a year earlier, while the earnings per share (EPS) plummeted to EGP 0.15 from EGP 0.30.

Regarding the standalone business, the company logged net profits after tax totaling EGP 26.451 million in the first six months of 2025, compared to EGP 316.114 million in H1 2024.

Non-consolidated EPS amounted to EGP 0.007 in H1 2025, versus EGP 0.078 in the year-ago period.

Likewise, the sales retreated to EGP 2.808 billion from EGP 3.162 billion.

