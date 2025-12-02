Arab Finance: Concrete Fashion Group generated consolidated net profits amounting to $6.6 million in the first nine months of 2025, an annual drop of 43.8% from $11.7 million, according to the audited financial results.

Net sales increased by 8.4% to $110.5 million at the end of September 2025 from $102 million a year earlier.

The group reported consolidated EBITDA of $23.9 million and a margin of 21.7% in the January-September 2025 period, versus $29.2 million and a margin of 28.6% during the same period last year.