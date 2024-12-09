Egypt - Cleopatra Hospital Company logged consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company worth EGP 532.39 million in the first nine months of 2024, compared to EGP 310.95 million a year earlier, according to the company’s

Revenues hit EGP 3.83 billion in the January-September 2024 period, an annual rise from EGP 2.53 billion.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.37 during the nine-month period, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 0.22.

As for the standalone business, the net profits jumped to EGP 283.26 million from EGP 195.26 million. Meanwhile, the revenues hiked to EGP 1.49 billion from EGP 1.02 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, Cleopatra Hospital posted 70% YoY higher consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company at EGP 325.193 million, versus EGP 191.238 million.

