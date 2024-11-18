Cairo – B Investments Holding posted higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 1.61 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2024, compared to EGP 619.44 million in 9M-23.

The company posted revenues worth EGP 969.55 million as of 30 September 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 448.82 million, according to the consolidated financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 6.79 in 9M-24 from EGP 2.72 a year earlier.

Standalone Results

Non-consolidated net profit after tax hit EGP 865.49 million in January-September 2024, an annual surge from EGP 463.58 million.

Revenues widened to EGP 257.70 million in 9M-24 from EGP 542.47 million in the year-ago period, while the EPS climbed to EGP 4.15 from EGP 2.83.

Financials for Q3-24

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, the EGX-listed group recorded consolidated net profits valued at EGP 342.18 million, compared to EGP 65.47 million in Q3-23.

During the July- September 2024 period, the revenues hiked to EGP 394 million from EGP 104.37 million in Q3-23, while the basic and diluted EPS jumped to EGP 1.25 from EGP 0.39.

In Q1-24, the net profits attributable to the shareholders recorded YoY growth to EGP 891.78 million, compared to EGP 331.12 million.

