The board of Anaam International Holding Group recommended increasing its capital by offering right issues valued at SAR 105 million, according to a bourse statement.

The board proposed the transaction, on 5 January, to support the working capital, lower the loans rates, and boost the company's future activities

Al Bilad Capital Company has been appointed as the financial advisor for the offering.

Anaam International Holding will announce later when submitting the capital hike application file to the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, the Saudi group shifted to net losses worth SAR 3.85 million, compared to net profits of SAR 6.14 million a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).