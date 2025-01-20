Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (Alex Pharma) posted a 64.79% year-on-year (YoY) in net profit after tax in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on January 19th.

The company’s net profit after tax jumped to EGP 227.126 million in the six-month period ended December 31st, 2024, from EGP 137.824 million in the year-ago period.

Revenue jumped 55.56% YoY to EGP 1.565 billion in the July-December period of 2024, up from EGP 999.804 million in the same period a year earlier.

Alex Pharma, a subsidiary of Drug Holding Company, is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical, chemical, veterinary, and nutritional food products, as well as medical appliances.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).