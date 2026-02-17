Arab Finance: Al Shams Housing and Urbanization posted 1.46% year-on-year (YoY) higher net profits after tax at EGP 162.123 million in 2025, compared to EGP 159.780 million, as per the financial results.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.71 last year, versus EGP 0.70 in the January-December 2024 period.

Revenues grew to EGP 220.858 million as of December 31st, 2025, from EGP 178.024 million a year earlier.

In the first nine months of 2025, Al Shams Housing recorded a net profit after tax of EGP 111.779 million, up by 32.58% from EGP 84.310 million in the year-ago period.