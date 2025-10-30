Abu Dhabi – Emirates Telecommunications Group (e&) witnessed 39.70% higher net profits attributable to the owners at AED 11.81 billion in net profit after tax in the first nine months (9M) of 2025.

The group recorded the net profits compared to AED 8.45 billion in 9M-24, according to the financial results.

Total consolidated revenues hiked by 25.30% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 53.53 billion at the end of September 2025 from AED 42.72 billion.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) reached AED 1.36 in 9M-25, up from AED 0.97 in 9M-24.

Financials for Q3-25

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the net profits attributable to the shareholders of e& AED 2.98 billion increased to AED 2.96 billion in Q3-24.

During July-September 2025, the revenues amounted to AED 18.62 billion, marking an annual surge of 29.20% from AED 14.42 billion. Meanwhile, the basic and diluted EPS was kept unchanged at AED 0.34.

Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&, commented: “This growth in revenues was carried through to our EBITDA, rising by 29.20% YoY, reaching 8.4 billion with a margin of 45 per cent, reflecting the pace and progress of our transformation journey into a global technology group with a strong impact, powering economies, empowering people, and advancing digital progress across the communities we serve.

“This quarter’s results also reinforced e&’s role as a national and regional growth engine, advancing the UAE’s digital leadership and expanding our global reach,” Dowidar added.

The strong performance builds on the momentum of the first half (H1), during which the telecom group registered 23.30% YoY higher revenues at AED 34.91 billion.

