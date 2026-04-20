Doha - Doha Bank on Sunday announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reporting a net profit of QR234 million for the period ended March 31, 2026. The results reflect a marginal decline of 6.8 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2025, amid a challenging regional environment.

Doha Bank Chairman Sheikh Mohammed bin Fahad Al Thani stated that the bank’s interim condensed consolidated financial statements demonstrate resilience and steady growth across key balance sheet indicators.

Total assets rose to QR121.2 billion, marking an increase of QR5.9 billion or 5.1 percent year-on-year. Net loans and advances recorded robust growth of 14 percent to reach QR70.5 billion, while customer deposits grew by QR6.4 billion, or 12.8 percent, to stand at QR56.6 billion.

The bank’s investment portfolio, however, declined by QR1.5 billion or 4.1 percent to QR35.1 billion. Net operating income for the quarter stood at QR708.5 million, reflecting stable core operating performance.

Highlighting the broader operating environment, the chairman noted that the bank maintained close coordination with the Qatar Central Bank to ensure adherence to regulatory guidance and financial system stability.

He expressed appreciation for the leadership and support of the country’s authorities, emphasizing that their direction has been instrumental in sustaining confidence and resilience within the banking sector during a period of regional uncertainty.

Doha Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal Al Thani attributed the bank’s improving financial performance to strategic initiatives under the “Himma Transformation” programme.

He noted that Doha Bank continues to maintain strong capital and liquidity positions, with a common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 12.06 percent and a total capital adequacy ratio of 17.86 percent. The liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) remained robust at 138 percent, while total equity increased by 2.6 percent year-on-year to QR15 billion.

The GCEO further emphasized that the bank has activated its well-established business continuity and crisis management frameworks to ensure uninterrupted operations and service delivery. Enhanced monitoring, frequent stress testing, and strong governance and risk controls remain in place to navigate evolving marketconditions. He reiterated that the bank’s priority remains safeguarding stakeholders, supporting customers, and maintaining long-terminstitutional strength.

Doha Bank marked a strong start to 2026 by accelerating its digital transformation, reinforcing sustainability initiatives, and expanding strategic partnerships aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030. During the first quarter, the bank played a key role in the listing of Qatar’s first sustainable bonds on the Qatar Stock Exchange, contributing to the development of ESG-focused capital markets and supporting sustainable economic growth.

At Web Summit Qatar 2026, Doha Bank strengthened its role in the country’s investment ecosystem through partnerships with Invest Qatar and Ooredoo. These collaborations aim to streamline foreign investor onboarding, enhance digital banking services, and expand customer-centric loyalty ecosystems, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a regional innovation hub.

In January 2026, the bank entered into a strategic collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) to enable digital account opening via the Single Window Platform. This initiative significantly reduces reliance on manual processes and enhances the customer onboarding experience. Further underscoring its growing reputation, Doha Bank received two prestigious Euromoney Awards 2026, winning “Best for Client Service” and “Best for Funds” in Qatar, reflecting its commitment to excellence in wealth and private banking services.

The bank also reaffirmed its commitment to corporate social responsibility through continued partnerships with major national events such as the Qatar ExxonMobil Open and the Ooredoo Doha Marathon, promoting community wellbeing and active lifestyles.

Building on its digital transformation agenda, Doha Bank continued to invest in advanced banking technologies and data-driven solutions aimed at enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

The bank’s focus on digitization has not only streamlined internal processes but also enabled faster, more secure, and convenient services for retail and corporate clients. These initiatives are aligned with Qatar’s broader push toward a cashless economy and a digitally empowered financial ecosystem.

Furthermore, the bank remains committed to strengthening its position as a key contributor to the national economy by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and fostering innovation-led growth.

Through tailored financial solutions and strategic collaborations, Doha Bank is playing an active role in facilitating entrepreneurship and private sector development, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Vision 2030.

Looking ahead, Doha Bank remains focused on innovation, sustainability, and responsible growth. The bank continues to align its strategy with national priorities, supporting economic diversification and reinforcing its role as a trusted financial partner in advancing Qatar’s long-term development goals.

“These achievements mark the continuation of the transformative chapter for Doha Bank,” said the Group CEO. “We are building a future-ready institution that delivers shareholder value while contributing meaningfully to the national agenda—advancing the knowledge economy, supporting sustainability, and leading with digital innovation.”

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