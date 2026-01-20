Cairo – Technical movements signaled by Mubasher Trade Research indicate that despite maintaining the overall structure of the upward trend, the stock of Beltone Holding Company is currently undergoing a deep correction phase that targeted the 78% Fibonacci level of the previous upward wave.

This reflects a test of a pivotal demand area to confirm the stock's ability to rebound and restore the upward trend.

The nearest support level is projected to lie at EGP 3.01, which is near the demand zone around the EGP 3 – EGP 2.90 level.

If the price reaches the demand zone and shows a positive price behavior, it is possible to rebound to the level of EGP 3.12, while surpassing it will push the price towards the EGP 3.20 – EGP 3.25 level.

Mubasher Trade Research noted that the support level at EGP 2.90 should be maintained to keep the current upward trend.

Price Movement Summary

The stock of Beltone started 2025 with a volatile sideways trading movement.

Meanwhile, the actual rise began at the end of April and continued strongly throughout May.

Then, the stock experienced a strong and rapid surge in June, supported by a noticeable increase in trading volumes. The stock reached its annual peak near the level of EGP 3.80 in July 2025, after which a deep correction occurred until November.

The price succeeded in rising thereafter from November to December, forming a sharp upward trend. However, the price has recently faced selling pressure in January 2026.

Important Note: This analysis relies solely on the foundations and tools of technical analysis and reflects a purely analytical perspective that may vary depending on the methods of reading and interpretation. What is stated in this report should not be considered a direct recommendation to buy or sell, nor an invitation to make any investment decisions; it is for monitoring and study purposes only. Investment decisions are the sole responsibility of the investor based on their financial situation and personal goals.

