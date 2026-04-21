Bahrain Bourse (BHB) has officially launched its Listing Gateway Platform, a dedicated online portal designed to automate and streamline the filing of listing applications.

The new platform, which fully replaces the previous manual submission process, marks a major milestone in the exchange’s digital transformation strategy.

Licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), the bourse aims to provide a more secure, transparent, and user-friendly experience for all market participants.

The interface has been engineered to offer issuers a straightforward submission journey, providing real-time visibility into application status.

According to BHB, the move reinforces its commitment to operational excellence and financial innovation within the kingdom’s capital market.

“The development of the platform is another step forward in BHB’s continuous drive towards digital transformation,” said senior director of listing and disclosure Shaikha Al Zayani.

“The Listing Gateway will enhance efficiency and transparency, ensuring a more streamlined experience for all stakeholders.

This initiative reflects our commitment to leveraging technology to broaden market accessibility and enable Issuers to comply with regulatory requirements more efficiently.”

The new digital platform is expected to bolster investor confidence and resilience within the local market by simplifying the path to listing.

The Listing Gateway is now live and can be accessed via the official Bahrain Bourse website: www.bahrainbourse.com.

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