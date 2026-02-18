Bahrain - Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin) yesterday announced its financial results for year ended December 31, 2025.

The company achieved a net profit of BD367,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to BD347,000 reported for the same period in 2024, an increase of 6 per cent. Basic and diluted earnings per share were at 3 fils compared to 3 fils for the same period in 2024.

Total comprehensive income for the fourth quarter of the year was BD367,000, an increase of 24pc compared to BD296,000 reported for the same period in 2024.

The company reported an operating profit of BD378,000 compared to BD370,000 for the same period in 2024, an increase of 2pc.

As for the company’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, net profit reached BD1.17 million compared to BD1.14m reported for last year, an increase of 3pc.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were at 11 fils, compared to 10 fils for the same period in 2024.

The company reported a total comprehensive income of BD1.17m, 11pc higher compared to BD1.06m reported for the same period in 2024, and a 4pc increase in operating profit, BD1.22m compared to BD1.17m for the same period in 2024.

Total equity of the company amounted to BD20.49m for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to BD20.36m for the year ended December 31, 2024, which represents an increase of 1pc.

The company’s assets were at BD22.52m as at December 31, 2025, compared to BD22.23m in the previous year, which represents an increase of 1pc.

Amakin’s board of directors recommends distributing annual dividends to shareholders representing 9pc of the company’s paid-up capital, equivalent to 9 fils per share amounting to BD983,724, subject to the AGM approval.

Commenting on such annual financial results, Amakin chairman Khalifa AlJalahma said: “Amakin continued to deliver an operationally resilient performance throughout 2025, underscoring its commitment to generating sustainable value and producing robust financial results. This performance was underpinned by an integrated strategy centred on expanding partnerships across both the public and private sectors, alongside the effective deployment of modern technologies throughout its operations.

“Together, these measures supported the company’s ongoing growth trajectory and expansion across Bahrain. The company is also continuing to refine its investment portfolio and enhance operational efficiency, strengthening its capacity to maintain balanced financial performance while delivering added value to shareholders.”

He added: “Looking ahead to 2026, we aim to further consolidate the company’s position by advancing steadily towards our strategic objectives, investing in national talent, fostering a culture of innovation, and cultivating high-quality strategic partnerships. Our forward outlook is grounded in adopting a flexible approach that ensures sustainable growth and long-term progress.”

The chairman also highlighted the company’s solid financial standing during 2025, noting that positive results were reflected in net profit, which rose to BD1.17m in 2025, compared with BD1.14m in 2024. Based on these results, the board has recommended a cash dividend of 9pc, subject to shareholder approval at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

On his part, Tariq Aljowder, chief executive officer of Amakin, said: “The year 2025 has been remarkable for Amakin, during which we achieved a number of significant milestones driven by a well-considered strategy and a continued focus on innovation and digital transformation. These efforts have contributed to sustainable growth across our various sectors.

“The BD4.6m Amakin-Pearls project is 22pc complete and on schedule. With ground-floor structural works 100pc finished, we have now transitioned to vertical construction.

“Our digital pivot saw cash usage drop from 24pc to 13pc in 2025. This was driven by the new Amakin Ticketless system and the expansion of our web payment portal to six new sites.

“We expanded our footprint to 19 projects and 12,092 parking spaces this year. Valet usage also surged to 17,000 users, up from 9,000 in 2024, cementing our market leadership.

“Amakin remains committed to innovative, tech-driven parking solutions. Our team continues to support Bahrain’s urban infrastructure and national development goals through professional excellence.”

