Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin) yesterday announced its financial results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2025.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, net profit reached BD296,000 compared to BD246,000 reported for the same period in 2024, an increase of 20 per cent.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were at 3 fils, compared to 2 fils for the same period in 2024. The company reported a total comprehensive income of BD304,000, 25pc higher compared to BD243,000 reported for the same period in 2024, and an increase of 5pc in operating income, BD809,000 compared to BD773,000 for the same period in 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, net profit reached BD543,000 compared to BD535,000 reported for the same period in 2024, an increase of 1pc.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were 5 fils, compared to 5 fils for the same period in 2024.

The company reported a total comprehensive income of BD543,000, an increase of 7pc compared to BD506,000 for the same period in 2024, and a 5pc increase in operating income of BD1.58 million compared to BD1.51m for the same period in 2024.

Total equity amounted to BD19.9m compared to BD20.36m for the year 2024, a decrease of 2pc. The company’s assets were at BD21.60m, a decrease of 3pc compared to BD22.23m for the year 2024.

Commenting on the financial results, chairman Khalifa AlJalahma said: “Bahrain Car Parks Company (Amakin) continues to deliver outstanding performance during the second quarter of 2025, recording a 20pc increase in net profit compared to the same period in 2024. This reflects the success of our strategy, which focuses on enhancing operational efficiency and providing advanced services that meet the needs of the local market. These results affirm our ability to adapt to market changes and create added value for both shareholders and customers.”

He added: “We are continuing the implementation of comprehensive development plans aimed at expanding our operations within the kingdom through diversifying our projects, modernising our operational infrastructure, and adopting the latest technological solutions in the smart parking sector.”

Amakin chief executive Tariq Aljowder said: “Despite the recent geopolitical developments in the region, Amakin has maintained operational stability and achieved positive results during the second quarter of 2025. This demonstrates the company’s resilience and efficiency in responding to surrounding variables. During this period, the company has continued implementing its strategic plans aimed at developing services and improving customer experience, within a framework of continuous commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and elevating performance quality across all levels.

“These results have been supported by a series of initiatives and projects, most notably the commencement of actual construction works for the ‘Amakin – Pearls’ project, which is one of the company’s key investments in the second phase of the ‘Saada’ project in Muharraq Governorate. The project is being executed according to an approved timeline and at a cost of BD4.6m, following the awarding of the tender and appointment of the main contractor, with completion targeted by the end of Q4 2026.”

Mr Aljowder added: “The company continues to explore a number of promising investment opportunities in areas related to the mobility sector, including the development and management of smart parking solutions and their supporting infrastructure. This also includes exploring strategic partnerships that contribute to enhancing the added value of our operational portfolio. These efforts align with Amakin’s goal to diversify sources of income, raise operational efficiency, and strengthen its local presence – thereby solidifying its position as an active partner in the parking services and urban transport sector, in line with our long-term vision for balanced and sustainable growth.”

