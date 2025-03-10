Riyadh – Ayyan Investment Company suffered 23.88% year-on-year (YoY) lower net losses at SAR 164.46 million in 2024, compared to SAR 216.06 million.

Revenues amounted to SAR 15.43 million last year, down 23.14% from SAR 20.08 million in 2023, according to annual financial results.

The loss per share hit SAR 1.78 as of 31 December 2024, versus SAR 2.49 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the accumulated net losses reached SAR 410.98 million in 2024, representing 40.84% of the capital.

In the first half (H1) of 2024, Ayyan Investment reported net losses valued at SAR 104.26 million, an annual drop of 18.50% from SAR 87.98 million.

Source: Mubasher

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Mubasher