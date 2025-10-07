Audi Capital has partnered with GTN, the global fintech innovator in trading and investment technology, to launch “Audi Tadawul”, a fully integrated trading platform designed to offer high-net-worth individuals, institutions, family offices and corporations access to over 80 global financial markets across various asset classes.

This partnership combines Audi Capital’s deep regional expertise in financial services and regulatory footprint in Saudi Arabia, with GTN’s advanced and scalable technology infrastructure.

The launch event of “Audi Tadawul”, held on 30 September 2025 at Audi Capital offices in Riyadh, marked a significant milestone in Audi Capital’s strategic growth journey.

This initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 by driving financial innovation and enhancing access to investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia for local and global investors.

Daniel Asmar, CEO of Audi Capital, said: “Audi Tadawul empowers our clients to invest with speed, precision and confidence in both the Saudi and global financial markets across various asset classes.”

Designed for high-net-worth individuals, institutions, family offices and corporations, “Audi Tadawul” offers a comprehensive suite of features including real-time market data, advanced charting, risk management tools, and fast, secure trade execution, all at competitive pricing.

Investors can access a broad range of asset classes, including equities, ETFs, bonds, currencies, derivatives, commodities, and alternative investments across local and global markets, all through a unified account via a web-based mobile and desktop access.

Damian Bunce, CEO of GTN Middle East, commented: “Our partnership with Audi Capital represents a powerful step forward in democratizing access to global markets.”

The CEO added: “Audi Tadawul” is distinguished not just by its technology, but also by delivering a truly personalized and premium investment experience, tailored to the region’s most discerning clients.”

