Cairo – Arab Investment Bank sold the majority of its stake in Misr Beni Suef Cement at a value of EGP 287.30 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

The lender sold 6.11 million shares in the EGX-listed company at an average price of EGP 47 per share, lowering its shareholding to 0.001% from 9.99%.

Arabeya Online for Securities Brokerage was the broker for the transaction that was concluded on 21 November 2024.

