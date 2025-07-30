Saudi Arabia - The net profits attributable to the owners of Americana Restaurants International jumped by 15.70% year-on-year (YoY) to $92.50 million in the first half (H1) of 2025 from $80 million

The cross-listed group generated revenues amounting to $1.21 billion in H1-25, up 15.60% from $1.05 billion at the end of June 2024, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose by 15.80% YoY to $0.011 in the first six months (6M) of 2025 from $0.009.

During H1-25, the company opened 36 new stores and integrated 46 additional restaurants from Pizza Hut Oman, bringing the total store count to 2,638 across 12 countries.

Last July, Americana Restaurants signed an exclusive franchise agreement with carpo, the premium lifestyle brand in Athens. The agreement grants the company exclusive rights to build and operate carpo stores in Kuwait and Qatar, with further expansion planned across Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

