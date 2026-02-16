The net profits of Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (Alex Pharma) hit EGP 288.884 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, according to the financial statements.

The reported earnings rose by 27.191% year-on-year (YoY) when compared to EGP 227.126 million.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY2025/26, the company’s net profits jumped by 5.31% YoY to EGP 103.737 million from EGP 98.509 million.

