Riyadh – The net profits of Al Babtain Power and Telecommunication Company hiked by 87.77% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 265.70 million in 2024 from SAR 141.50 million.

Revenues climbed by 12.93% to SAR 2.81 billion at the end of December 2024 from SAR 2.49 billion in 2023, according to the interim financials.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 4.16 last year from SAR 2.22 in 2023.

Cash Dividends for H2-24

The company’s board members approved cash dividends valued at SAR 63.94 million, representing 10% of the capital, for the second half (H2) of 2024.

Al Babtain Power will disburse SAR 1 per share for 63.94 eligible shares.

Source: Mubasher

