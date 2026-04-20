Doha, Qatar: Ahlibank (ABQK) announced a net profit of QR236m for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to QR229m for the same period in 2025, representing a growth of 2.8%.

This performance reflects the bank’s continued disciplined approach to managing its core business, strong financial foundations, diversified and flexible business model, and commitment to delivering sustainable value to all stakeholders.

Commenting on the results, Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi, Chief Executive Officer of Ahlibank, said: “Ahlibank has entered 2026 from a position of strength, building on the disciplined execution and strategic momentum achieved over the past year. Our performance reflects not only continued growth, but the quality and sustainability of our earnings, supported by strong balance sheet fundamentals and prudent risk management. We remain focused on delivering long-term value for our stakeholders through a diversified business model, operational efficiency, and a clear vision aligned with Qatar’s evolving economic landscape.”

He added: “Digital transformation remains a central pillar of our strategy. We continue to advance our enterprise-wide transformation programme, with a focus on enhancing digital capabilities, strengthening our technology infrastructure, and delivering more seamless and secure banking experiences for our clients. At the same time, we continue to strengthen our risk management and governance frameworks, enhancing our operational resilience and our ability to adapt effectively to the dynamic business environment.”

AlEfrangi further noted that sustainability remains an important key focus for the Bank, with ESG principles integrated into its business model, risk management framework, and financing activities, reinforcing its commitment to responsible banking and alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030. He also highlighted the importance of human capital, stating: “Our people remain the cornerstone of our success. Therefore, we continue to invest in developing promising national talent and creating a stimulating work environment that supports a culture of innovation and growth in both the short and long term.”

Sheikh Faisal bin AbdulAziz bin Jassem Al-Thani, Chairman of Ahlibank, commented: “Ahlibank’s performance in the first quarter of 2026 reflects the strength of its strategic direction, governance framework, and disciplined financial management. The executive management continues to make tangible progress in implementing strategic priorities while maintaining a strong capital position. We look forward to further developing the bank’s business and strengthening its market position, in line with the national development goals of the State of Qatar.”

Looking ahead, Ahlibank will continue to build on its strong foundations, with a focus on enhancing operational efficiency, advancing digital capabilities, strengthening risk management and regulatory compliance, progressing its sustainability agenda, and deepening customer relationships across all segments. The Bank remains well positioned to deliver sustainable growth and contribute to the continued development of Qatar’s financial sector.

The Chairman concluded: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I extend our sincere appreciation to our shareholders, customers, and employees for their continued trust and support. We also thank the Qatar Central Bank for its ongoing guidance in supporting the stability and growth of the banking sector to thrive.”

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