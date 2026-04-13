Listed companies in the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the 20 largest stock exchanges by market capitalisation, extended their sustained growth as total net profit increased 17% year on year to over AED200 billion ($54.46 billion).

This demonstrates a clear link between rigorous governance and robust economic performance, said an ADX statement.

The statement said ADX achieved a 98% compliance rate for the disclosure of the audited annual financial statements for 2025, reinforcing its commitment to the highest standards of market integrity and transparency.

As a leading financial marketplace driving opportunity and growth, this achievement underscores a market environment built on trust and engagement. This supportive operating environment helped

A total of 99 out of 101 traded listed companies submitted their audited results within the legally mandated 90-day disclosure period. The figures exclude two companies with different fiscal calendars: one has already complied with its June year-end deadline, and the other’s March year-end report is not yet due.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said: “The higher compliance rate and lift in net profit tell a clear story of resilience as ADX-listed companies and their efforts in advocating good governance standards. At the ADX Group, our priorities remain focused on providing an agile and liquid capital market, supported by a diversified investor base, strong institutional participation, and a regulatory framework that continues to strengthen investor confidence. We will leave no stone unturned to bolster Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s economic evolution, growth, and competitiveness.”

In 2025, ADX-listed companies distributed close to 74 billion dirhams in dividends to its shareholders and investors. This sustained commitment to corporate governance reinforces the ADX’s continuing efforts to attract and retain sophisticated global capital and expertise to Abu Dhabi.

Hong Kong roadshow

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group and its listed companies are heading to Hong Kong for its annual Global Investor Outreach from April 14 to 16, presenting Abu Dhabi’s resilient growth story and the breadth of investment opportunities available through the ADX.

This roadshow will be held on the sidelines of the HSBC Global Investment Summit 2026.

Hong Kong will be the ADX’s first international stop for 2026, connecting international capital with the high-growth opportunities emerging from the UAE’s capital. This mission reinforces the long-standing, mutually respectful relationship between Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong—two of the world’s most sophisticated financial hubs. Both markets have shared a commitment to foster closer cross-border business and investment collaboration. -TradeArabia News Service

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